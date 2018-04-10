NEW ORLEANS – One in every four women in Louisiana is expected to experience domestic violence in her lifetime.

Louisiana also ranked second in the nation for female homicide and has been in the top 10 since 1997, according to the New Orleans Family Justice Center. The organization is sharing these unsettling facts as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month in October.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault or any pattern of power and control by one intimate partner against another.

The NOFJC says 3 million children nationwide live in a home with domestic violence. Children who experience it are 74 percent more likely to later commit a violent crime. They are also 50 percent more likely to abuse drugs or alcohol and six times more likely to commit suicide.

But help is available.

Organizations like the NOFJC and the Metro Centers for Community Advocacy help battered women and their children with emergency safe housing, transitional housing, counseling and legal help.

If you or someone you know is being abused, call the 24-hour hotline at 504-866-9554.

