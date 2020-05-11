Election stressing you out? There's an app for that

Sanvello Health will remind you to pause and choose a place or theme that relaxes you, ask you to set your goals to help you get there.

NEW ORLEANS — Many people wish 2020 was finally over.

You can’t get through the day without seeing at least one meme about it, but the stress of this year is no laughing matter and doctors are seeing it take a toll on health.

And now there’s a free app that may be able to help you cope.

You're stressed waiting for election results. Now layer in the pandemic that took your job. Mix in civil unrest, oh and several hurricane cones of uncertainty, Zeta's punch that took out your power, and the question surrounding Eta, or no, maybe it will be Theta. It’s to the point where you just want to say stop the world and let me off.

“It's almost impossible not to be affected by what's going on in our environment,” said Dr. Keven Stephens, the Chief Medical Officer for United Healthcare Mid-South Region.

He says stress can do physical damage to body. Doctors are seeing:

Sleep loss

Anxiety/ depression

Chest pain

GI problems like nausea, vomiting diarrhea

Emotional distress, outbursts

Binging on high sugar sweets

Isolation

Alcohol drug use

Chest pain

Short tempers

Relationship problems

More ER visits

He says realize there is nothing you can do to change these stressors, so take time to unplug, engage with your children, connect, meditate, and exercise as a couple or family.

There is also a free app called Sanvello Health to help like a compass or map would if you were lost in the woods.

“So it helps you put down and figure out where your ports are, and it helps you navigate so you can walk through it, so you can get to a better space and better place,” he said.

It will remind you to pause and choose a place or theme that relaxes you, ask you to set your goals to help you get there. It will send you reminders to focus on yourself. and suggest specific ways to move you forward.

Finally, he says find things you enjoy.

“I tell you what, I enjoyed the Saints game Sunday. I mean, it was a great game. We won!” Dr. Stephens exclaimed.

Although some fans may not exactly feel nail-biting. overtime is enjoyable.

And here's an interesting tidbit about stress, comfort food, and alcohol.

On election night, searches for “fries near me” and “alcohol near me” reached an all-time high.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.