Elective procedures on the Northshore to be postponed as hospitals prepare for virus surge

Both hospital representatives say don’t delay needed health care because you might be afraid to access it. That can lead to your health worsening.

NEW ORLEANS — While not anticipated, the St. Tammany Health System is rescheduling inpatient elective procedures that can safely be done later. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Patrick Torcson says it’s a proactive move to make sure hospital resources are available as new coronavirus cases surge.

“Overnight here in western St. Tammany Parish we saw 195 news cases of COVID-19, which really exceeds any of the daily increases that we saw back in April at the peak of the surge,” said Dr. Torcson.

As of Tuesday there were 34 COVID patients requiring hospital care in Covington.

That’s about four times more than in mid-November and the highest since late April.

“Prediction models are showing that we’re not going to see a peak in this surge until sometime around mid-December and unfortunately the prediction models have been very accurate,” said Dr. Torcson.

In Washington Parish, elective procedures aren’t on hold yet at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa. Hospital president Rene Ragas said lessons learned from March and April have the Catholic hospital better prepared by filling vacancies and cross-training staff.

"We are adequately prepared and supported by a broader system across the state and it gives us the capability, I think, to be a little bit more prepared than if we were a free-standing hospital,” said Ragas.

The hospital has three COVID patients, a big deal for a rural hospital where the peak was nine back in the Spring.

“It’s too early to tell if we will reach the same levels as the initial peak but at this time it really looks like there is an upward trend,” said Ragas.

The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to play a role in that trend. Both hospitals are part of a group of health systems on the Northshore urging folks to follow safety guidelines. Even with news of a vaccine on the horizon, Dr. Torcson sa hidospitals must prepare and people need to pay attention.

