The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting health care professionals and patients of a recall of several drugs that contain the ingredient valsartan.

Valsartan is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, according to the FDA. There has been an impurity found in valsartan called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests.

The FDA believes this sudden presence of NDMA is because of the way the substance was manufactured.

Here are some of the companies who are recalling products:

Major Pharmeceuticals

Solco Healthcare

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

“We have carefully assessed the valsartan-containing medications sold in the United States, and we’ve found that the valsartan sold by these specific companies does not meet our safety standards. This is why we’ve asked these companies to take immediate action to protect patients,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

© 2018 WXIA