Fear of vaccination is killing pregnant women and unborn children, doctors warn

BOGALUSA, La. — Inside Labor and Delivery at Our Lady of the Angles Hospital in Bogalusa, Dr. Maria Christina Buenaflor says there’s no denying an increase of COVID infections in pregnant women.

“There’s a big disconnect between what we know is effective, but yet it’s not happening,” Dr. Christina Buenaflor said.

What’s not happening is enough pregnant women getting COVID vaccinations. Dr. Buenaflor estimates less than ten percent of her pregnant patients have.

“It says to me that we’re not, to some extent, getting through,” Dr. Buenaflor said. “At the end of the day you’re dealing with their fear of the unknown.”

State leaders say things like fear of vaccines are killing pregnant women and their unborn children.

“It’s depressing, to be frank,” said state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter.

Dr. Kanter says it’s a problem all over the state. Since the beginning of the Delta surge in July, the state reports 14 severe COVID cases in pregnant women. From those 14 cases, six pregnant women and ten unborn children have died.

“These are tragic, heartbreaking cases,” said Dr. Kanter.

Dr. Kanter says all 14 cases were in unvaccinated women.

“There’s no doubt that COVID-19 can and does cause severe outcomes when it affects women who are pregnant and their unborn babies,” Dr. Kanter said.

Dr. Kanter says more severe cases happened during the Delta surge than in the last 15 months prior. At Our Lady of the Angles Hospital, there’s an aggressive approach to COVID testing and treatment for pregnant women. Dr. Buenaflor says that’s made a big difference, but vaccinations make all the difference.

“What I’ve seen is the willingness to, ‘Once I have the baby then maybe I’ll think about getting the vaccine.’ So that has kind of been going up a bit,” Dr. Buenaflor said.