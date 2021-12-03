First probable case of Omicron in Louisiana is in New Orleans area according to LDH

According to the report the individual in the New Orleans area that recently traveled within the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the possible first case of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

According to the report, the individual could be in the New Orleans area and has recently traveled within the U.S.

“We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We have been expecting and preparing for this moment. To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”