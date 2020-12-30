Fish Oil Lowers Cardiovascular Disease Risk, report says

“habitual fish oil supplementation was associated with a 13% lower risk for all-cause mortality.

NEW ORLEANS — Medscape.com reported in March 2020 that researchers from the Department of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, Southern Medical University in China, determined that, “habitual fish oil supplementation was associated with a 13% lower risk for all-cause mortality, a 16% lower risk for CVD (cardiovascular disease) mortality, and a 7% lower risk for CVD events in the general population.

The study, Associations of Habitual Fish Oil Supplementation Population-based Cohort Study, which appeared in the British Medical Journal, used a total of 427,678 men and women aged between 40 and 69, who had no CVD or cancer at baseline were enrolled between 2006 and 2010 and followed up to the end of 2018.

The inverse associations of fish oil use with CVD events, commented the researchers, “seemed to be somewhat stronger in participants with hypertension than in those without hypertension, which was consistent with a meta-regression analysis showing a more favorable effect of fish oil on blood pressure in those with hypertension.”

It was noted that the beneficial effect of fish oil on CVD may have to do with the lowering of blood pressure, plasma triglycerides, and heart rate – all of which exert a protective effect against CVD development. Also, several prior studies have shown that Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil improve flow mediated arterial dilation – a measure of endothelial function.

Lastly, prior research has determined that Omega-3 fatty acids have shown to possess “antiarrhythmic (irregular heartbeat) properties and can reduce thrombosis (blood clot).”

All of which led to the following conclusion: “These findings indicate that habitual use of fish oils is associated with a marginal benefit for CVD events in the general population, supporting their use for the prevention of mortality from all causes and CVD.”

You are now able to determine your Omega-3 index though a blood test, which gives you a range from low to high – along with an Omega-6/ Omega-3 ratio – with Omega-6 being proinflammatory and Omega-3, anti-inflammatory.

I reference in my book, Stop Renting Your Health: Own it, on page 112, a prior study in the New England Journal of Medicine, which reported that people with a total omega-3 level of 6.9% were 90% less likely to die of sudden cardiac death than those people with a total omega-3 level of 3.6%. Be sure to check with your doctor, before you supplement with omega-3’s, since you want to make sure that that they fit into your respective health profile

