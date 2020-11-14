x
New Orleans, Louisiana

Health

Former Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital

Sources said Edwards was having breathing problems
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Governor of Louisiana, Edwin Edwards, was rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital Friday afternoon.

Sources tell our partners at WBRZ that Edwards was brought to the hospital after reporting breathing problems.

The 93-year-old tested negative for both COVID-19 and Pneumonia.

As a precaution he is being kept overnight.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

