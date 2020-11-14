Former Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Governor of Louisiana, Edwin Edwards, was rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital Friday afternoon.
Sources tell our partners at WBRZ that Edwards was brought to the hospital after reporting breathing problems.
The 93-year-old tested negative for both COVID-19 and Pneumonia.
As a precaution he is being kept overnight.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
