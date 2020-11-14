Former Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital

Sources said Edwards was having breathing problems

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Governor of Louisiana, Edwin Edwards, was rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital Friday afternoon.

Sources tell our partners at WBRZ that Edwards was brought to the hospital after reporting breathing problems.

The 93-year-old tested negative for both COVID-19 and Pneumonia.

As a precaution he is being kept overnight.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

