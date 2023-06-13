Former Saints player holds mental health camp to help teens and adults

Devin Breaux is opening up about what he went through when he was young, and putting on special events to help teens and adults as well.

NEW ORLEANS — We've seen an alarming rise in youth depression and suicide since the pandemic.

And a former Saints player says he wants to make a difference and reverse that trend.

So, he's opening up about what he went through when he was young, and putting on special events to help teens and adults as well.

Saints fans most likely know the Delvin Breaux story. He’s the cornerback who played for the Saints and in the Canadian Football League.

You may remember the broken neck he suffered during a kickoff return at McDonogh 35 High. That kept him from the gridiron at LSU, but shocked doctors that he wasn't paralyzed. But all that time there was an injury no one knew about that broke something else, his spirit and will to live.

“I tried to commit suicide going through a lot of trauma as a kid, and then throughout my life I tried to commit suicide," said Breaux, 33.

The pain became unbearable when Delvin was only nine-years-old.

“Through a lot of physical abuse that was going on in my house, you know, I couldn't share it with nobody. So, now that I have the courage and belief in myself that, you know, other people are out there like me, who've been through the same thing.”

Now that he has healed, Delvin wants others to know that same freedom. This weekend, he invites boys and girls from 11 years old to 21 years old to join him and other mental health professionals at a free boot camp at Dillard University.

He knows mental health problems have soared among youth since the pandemic, but he also knows our hurricanes and crime add to it.

“I always think about my nine-year-old self, and I always tell him, ‘Hey, you were brave. I'm glad you survived. I'm glad you got through it. Now it's time for you to share your story, and let the world know,” Breaux said.

Delvin recently became a coach at Booker T. Washington. Students think it's pretty cool that a former NFL player is theirs.

“‘You played for the Saints? What? Is that true?’” he said the students asked. “I'm like, ‘Yes. Yes’ ‘So, you're going to be coaching us?’ And I'm like, ‘Yes.’ And they were like, ‘So, you're going to be teaching us all the NFL drills, all the workouts?’ And I'm like, ‘Yes, I'm here. I'm real. I'm here for y'all.’”

But Delvin says he is the fortunate one.

“The joy, and passion I get to see out of those kids' faces when I get to teach them certain techniques, and certain learning methods about life, that smile, that joy, it just brings light to me and makes me want to do it more,” he said.

The free youth mental health camp this weekend will also focus on physical health.

And there will also be an adult mixer on June 28.