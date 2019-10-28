METAIRIE, La. — The best time to get the flu shot is right now.

The Louisiana Department of Health is giving out free flu vaccines on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Jefferson Parish Health Unit in Metairie.

The free clinic will operate from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 111 N. Causeway Boulevard.

The clinic is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Officials ask patients to bring proof of insurance if you have it, but those without insurance will still get the flu shot for free.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you from the flu, but it also protects those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health. “A flu shot is your best defense in both reducing your chances of getting the flu and spreading it.”

Last year, 14,000 people were hospitalized for the flu and more than 1,400 people were killed by the flu in Louisiana.

Visit the Louisiana Department of Health's website for more information.