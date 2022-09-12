Free healthcare event comes to New Orleans this weekend

The event aims to improve healthcare access and equity to Louisiana's underserved communities, and improve state healthcare rankings.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health and the Urban League of Louisiana are teaming up for the “Big Health Event” – a free event that prioritizes health and wellness and also has events for the whole family.

“Big Health Event” is Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Hall “J.” It’s free and open to the public.

Visitors can get free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, cognitive testing, lung capacity, vision, weight, BMI, and hip assessment. Visitors can also get information on specialized pediatrics, elderly care, as well as information and resources for women’s and men’s health.

After that, visitors can head over to the Movement Zone to blow off steam with high-energy Zumba classes, or relaxing through yoga. Personal trainers will also be on site with exercise sessions. For those looking for a healthy lifestyle, New Orleans’ top chefs will perform culinary demonstrations on healthy food options.

There will also be a children’s zone where kids can participate in sports and STEM activities.

Louisiana consistently ranks low on nationwide healthcare statistics, but “Big Health Event” is a stepping stone to better health equity and access to underserved communities across the state. The event is part of a plan by Ochsner Health and the Urban League of Louisiana to raise the state to the top 40 in healthcare rankings by 2030 – by reducing child poverty, smoking, obesity, low birth weights, and deaths by cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

“Healthy State by 2030 is a bold plan, and it will take a tremendous, collaborative effort to achieve our goals. But through public health and education opportunities like The Big Health Event, we can create a better quality of life for our friends, families, and neighbors,” says Leonardo Seoane, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Ochsner Health.

Healthy State by 2030 addresses diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, and other chronic conditions, which goes hand-in-hand with public health issues such as income inequality, food insecurity, workforce development, and high-speed internet access.

To improve workforce development, “Big Health Event” will also have a career café with diverse employment opportunities.