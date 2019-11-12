BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is broadening its efforts to combat hepatitis C in hopes of largely eliminating the deadly viral infection.
The health department announced Tuesday that 10 Walmart locations around Louisiana will offer free screenings for the liver-damaging disease.
Walmart will offer the no-cost hepatitis C screenings every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 1 at the pharmacies in stores located in Vivian, Ville Platte, New Iberia, Raceland, Oak Grove, Amite, Monroe, Denham Springs, Opelousas and Morgan City.
The screenings involve a finger-stick test. If the testing detects hepatitis C virus antibodies, people will be referred to their primary care doctors or a local health provider for further testing and treatment.
Screening Locations
- Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082
- Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586
- Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560
- Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394
- West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263
- Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422
- Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201
- Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706
- St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570
- St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380
Screening Recommendations:
- Were born from 1945 – 1965
- Received donated blood or organs before 1992
- Have ever injected drugs, even if it was just once or many years ago
- Have certain medical conditions, such as chronic liver disease and HIV or AIDS
- Have abnormal liver tests or liver disease
- Have been exposed to blood from a person who has hepatitis C
- Are on hemodialysis
- Are born to a mother with hepatitis C
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.