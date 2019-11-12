BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is broadening its efforts to combat hepatitis C in hopes of largely eliminating the deadly viral infection.

The health department announced Tuesday that 10 Walmart locations around Louisiana will offer free screenings for the liver-damaging disease.

Walmart will offer the no-cost hepatitis C screenings every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 1 at the pharmacies in stores located in Vivian, Ville Platte, New Iberia, Raceland, Oak Grove, Amite, Monroe, Denham Springs, Opelousas and Morgan City.

The screenings involve a finger-stick test. If the testing detects hepatitis C virus antibodies, people will be referred to their primary care doctors or a local health provider for further testing and treatment.

Screening Locations

Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082

Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586

Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560

Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394

West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263

Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422

Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201

Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570

St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380

Screening Recommendations:

Were born from 1945 – 1965

Received donated blood or organs before 1992

Have ever injected drugs, even if it was just once or many years ago

Have certain medical conditions, such as chronic liver disease and HIV or AIDS

Have abnormal liver tests or liver disease

Have been exposed to blood from a person who has hepatitis C

Are on hemodialysis

Are born to a mother with hepatitis C

