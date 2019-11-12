BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is broadening its efforts to combat hepatitis C in hopes of largely eliminating the deadly viral infection. 

The health department announced Tuesday that 10 Walmart locations around Louisiana will offer free screenings for the liver-damaging disease. 

Walmart will offer the no-cost hepatitis C screenings every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 1 at the pharmacies in stores located in Vivian, Ville Platte, New Iberia, Raceland, Oak Grove, Amite, Monroe, Denham Springs, Opelousas and Morgan City. 

The screenings involve a finger-stick test. If the testing detects hepatitis C virus antibodies, people will be referred to their primary care doctors or a local health provider for further testing and treatment.

Screening Locations

  • Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082
  • Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586
  • Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560
  • Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394
  • West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263
  • Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422
  • Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201
  • Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706
  • St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570
  • St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380

Screening Recommendations:

  • Were born from 1945 – 1965
  • Received donated blood or organs before 1992
  • Have ever injected drugs, even if it was just once or many years ago
  • Have certain medical conditions, such as chronic liver disease and HIV or AIDS
  • Have abnormal liver tests or liver disease
  • Have been exposed to blood from a person who has hepatitis C
  • Are on hemodialysis
  • Are born to a mother with hepatitis C

