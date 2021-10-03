Get your COVID-19 vaccine card replaced and help setting up LA Wallet | Vaccine Card Assistance Day

Volunteers will help from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with vaccine card issues

NEW ORLEANS — If you need your vaccine card or help with the LA Wallet app then Vaccine Card Assistance Day is for you.

The New Orleans Health Department, volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps, and NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps will assist residents with COVID-19 vaccine card issues on Friday at the Tremé Center, 900 N. Villere Street New Orleans,Louisiana.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

They will help with replacing lost CDC cards for people that were fully vaccinated in the state. Those individuals just need to show a form of written identification to verify their identity such as government ID, passport, or employer-based photo ID.

There will also be volunteers available to help with LA Wallet set-up on a mobile device for individuals fully vaccinated in Louisiana.

Another thing they will help with is adding records to the Louisiana Immunization record (LINKS) if a person was vaccinated in another state. These people must have their CDC card or that states immunization documents.

If a New Orleans resident received their vaccine in another state and they don't have written documentation the resident must contact the healthcare provider or state local health department where they received the vaccine.