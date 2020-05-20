NEW ORLEANS — After two months without the gym, Rhonda Dumas is back at it. Tuesday was her first day back lifting weights since gyms could reopen.

“It feels great actually. I haven’t been getting much weight lifting in because I’ve just been walking every day,” Dumas said.

Anytime Fitness on Canal Street in New Orleans reopened Saturday as part of the state and city’s phase one to get businesses back in shape. The welcome back comes with required face masks and some creative safety measures.

“We were here for hours, for days, trying to think of ways we can make people feel more comfortable,” said General Manger Amy Hage.

With fasteners, pipes and sheets of plastic, partitions were engineered. Hage says the idea came from lots of brainstorming.

“Our owner really designed everything,” Hage said. “We bought all the material and put everything together. It took a lot of hours, a lot of days.”

Those partitions divide all the gym’s cardio equipment. Everything else is spaced out with socially distanced tape on the floor. With constant cleaning and operating at only 25 percent capacity, Hage says members seem to be in step with the changes.

“You have to adapt,” Hage said.

For folks like Dumas, who didn’t want to wait around before getting back to the gym, those new additions are appreciated.

“It feels good, you know, that they’re caring about our safety,” Dumas said.

