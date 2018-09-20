NEW ORLEANS - One of New Orleans' own is home for an important cause.

Musician, actor and talk show host, Harry Connick Jr. and his former model wife Jill, are at the House of Blues for a fun event with an important message.

It's called The New 50 and the event is free at the House of Blues from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. While it will be a New Orleans-style party, there is a serious message that goes along with it.

Harry Connick Jr. and his wife Jill remember the night they told their three daughters, she had breast cancer.

"I got all three daughters in bed with us and told them, and it was one of the hardest things I've ever done," remembers Jill.

Cancer free for five years now, they know it was early detection that made the difference. And now they are on mission to educate us about the importance of early detection when it comes to a type of cancer, people don't like to talk about.

"Ninety percent of colon cancers can be cured if detected early. It's just like, 'Wait a minute. Why aren't people getting screened?'" said Harry.

So the Connicks have teamed up with the makers of Cologuard. A simple at-home test for people 50 to 75 years old who are at average risk, with no family history of colon cancer and no previous polyps.

"I said, 'Holy cow, this is, this is a godsend, because I want to have peace of mind. Because of Jill's experience, it kind of put early detection on the front burner in our family," said Harry.

"One in 23 patients in this country are going to be diagnosed with colon cancer, yet only one in three are actually up to date with their screening," explained Dr. David Kilbert, an Internal Medicine Physician at East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Kilbert says he hears excuses for why people put off the routine colonoscopies. He hopes the at-home kit, that is completely sanitary, taken every three years, will save lives.

"The truth is, if you wait for those symptoms, it's probably too late," said Dr. Kilbert about having blood in the stool and unexplained weight loss.

"We have to do better in Louisiana. Louisiana's third from the bottom in terms of screening," said Harry. "This is my state so we have to work that number a little bit."

The prescription test kit has to be ordered by your doctor and is sent to your home.

The free Screen With Me Challenge will have prizes, food, health exhibits and a drawing for the chance to meet and be take a picture with Harry and Jill.

Harry lost his mother to ovarian cancer when he was only 13-years-old.

For more on Cologuard:

https://www.cologuardtest.com/new50?utm_campaign=New%2050%20Campaign&utm_source=new50com

