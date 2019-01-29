SLIDELL, La. — Joey Long Jr. thought he just had a headache that wouldn't go away. But when he started seeing double, he knew that he had to get checked out.

He went to Slidell Memorial Hospital to get medicine for a sinus infection, but he left the hospital after being told he had Esthesioneuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer that impacts one in 2 million people.

Doctors performed a CT Scan and discovered a 7-centimeter tumor growing in his skull that was affecting his brain, nose and eyesight.

Joey had been living with the tumor for at least a year. He says he had virtually no symptoms until three months ago.

"They said in three weeks he could've lost his eyesight," his father, Joey Long Sr., said.

Joey's father says he is thankful doctors found the tumor in time.

Now, less than a week after finding out he had cancer, Joey is set to undergo surgery to remove the tumor Wednesday at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Doctors have to cut the bone on his face to get the tumor out, then add plates in his face. He will also need radiation treatments and facial reconstruction at a later time.

Joey is very positive about the surgery and thanks to his family and friends for all of their support. His father asks everyone to send a prayer for his son.

Joey is no longer able to work. His family is asking for donations to help with medical expenses to help with his recovery. They've put together a GoFundMe campaign with a $10,000 goal.

[Click here to visit the GoFundMe campaign]

