How do you talk to your children about a school shooting? LSU Health offers guidance

It’s a devastating problem a lot of parents are facing this week: How do you talk to your children about school shootings?

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — If you have a school-aged child, there’s a good chance they already know about the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

There’s also a good chance they have some questions.

It’s a difficult conversation to have, one many parents may want to avoid, but Dr. Michelle Moore, PsyD, says it’s one parents should have.

“It’s actually really important. I think as caregivers you usually want to shy away from difficult conversations because it makes you feel uncomfortable. Which is understandable, but it’s important for children to feel like they have a space when these thoughts come to mind that they can just go talk about it,”

Dr. Moore, Chief of Psychology at LSU Health New Orleans, said.

That’s why LSU Health created a guide to help parents navigate those hard talks.

“Helping Children Process School Shootings” is a two-page guide with advice for parents on how to talk to children about tragic events. It covers everything from how to start the conversation to how to follow up on it later.

“The guide was created to give parents a framework and caregivers framework to be able to start these conversations and help them feel more comfortable in engaging in these conversations. Because it’s really difficult to do and I think what a lot of people say is I don’t know where to begin,” Dr. Moore said.

Parents like Seleigh Taylor, a writer for New Orleans Moms Blog, whose 10-year-old daughter had questions about the Uvalde shooting.

“She heard a few things at school and we watch the morning news together most days. She had some questions about what happened and how it happened,” she said.

Taylor said she wanted to protect her child’s innocence, but knew she needed to tell her the truth.

“Being a mom, I know how important it is to hear the truth and understand what’s going on around her,” she said. “Not leaving her in the dark where she might decide to search the internet herself. Or ask questions from friends or maybe even try to figure it out on her own.”

That’s where LSU Health’s guide starts. Dr. Moore says it’s very important to tell children the truth and answer their questions honestly, though parents should consider the child’s age before they tell them too much.

“There’s some times where too much information can be overwhelming to the child,” she said.

The guide encourages parents to listen to their child’s fears and concerns, as well as ask them questions about what they’ve heard and how they feel.

“If the child starts becoming very emotional think about what ways you can help them to cope with those big feelings,” Dr. Moore said. “Maybe it’s writing about it or drawing about it. There are some great books that people can read with their children. If it’s too hard for you to directly start this conversation use a book to help guide you.”

The guide was released in response to the Ulvade school shooting, but Dr. Moore says it’s a great guide to have for any difficult topic. She said those conversations will never be easy, but Dr. Moore hopes this guide can help parents and children in a hard time.