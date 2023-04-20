Family coming to New Orleans for treatment after daughter nearly dies

The family says this is their only hope.

MARRERO, La. — It can happen in an instant, a child can slip into a pool and drown.

Every year in the US, 900 children die, but many more are left with severe brain damage.

And some parents from around the country, and even the world, are coming to a doctor's clinic in Marrero for treatment.

Now another family from California is on the way now.

It was Ash Wednesday when all of Pablo Lorenzi's six children wanted to play together, including 19-month-old Sofia.

“We never let the baby out alone," Pablo Lorenzi said. "We're always around her, but that day my 12-year-old insisted, ‘Mom, let Sofia stay with us, to play a little bit. She's really enjoying playing with the little play house.'"

But then, the most devastating horror any parent could see. The gate around the Jacuzzi had not been shut all the way. Baby Sofia had been in the water for 15 minutes.

“When I saw her there, my heart just dropped, and I grab her, and I screamed as loud as I could," Lorenzi said.

CPR by her parents, EMS, and doctors at the hospital, along with 19 injections of Epinephrine, failed.

“The doctor just, he came in, and say, ‘You know, we have to terminate the code. There is nothing else we can do. They tried everything and you know there was nothing else to be done,'" Lorenzi said. "My wife picked her up and was screaming and begging the Lord for mercy to blow life into Sofia again, to please bring Sofia back to us."

Twenty minutes later, a nurse walked in and noticed Sofia's chest was moving.

Now, 57 days in the hospital later, the entire family is traveling to New Orleans. They have seen the numerous stories Medical Watch has done over the years on children with brain damage, being treated with hyperbaric oxygen.

Doctors of all these children are skeptical, saying there is not enough science to show it helps brain injury. Insurance companies say the same, and will not pay for the eight-week-long treatment. Dr. Paul Harch says there are published data, including his, showing a specific dosing of hyperbaric oxygen helps in multiple types of brain injuries. The family says this is their only hope.

“We are definitely so grateful to our Lord for all this beautiful miracles, and we can't thank Him enough," Lorenzi said. "We will be forever grateful.”

Even though the travel and lodging costs will be great, the Lorenzi family says they will do anything for their child.

We plan to follow this family through the treatment and bring you updates. If you'd like to help them off set some of the travel and medical costs, click here.