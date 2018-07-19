JEFFERSON PARISH - After planning to address the media Thursday, Jefferson Parish leaders postponed an address on the parish's mysterious odor until next week.

The press conference, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, was pushed back to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 23. Chief operating officer Keith Conley said the reason for the delay is to allow state officials to address media questions.

Parish leaders say they have identified a source that is causing the smells in the Harahan and River Ridge areas and the landfill management company will stop accepting liquid industrial waste. More actions will be announced Monday.

For several months now, residents in the area have complained about a strong odor that’s coming into their homes.

"When it comes into your home, there's just no escaping it," Harahan resident Lindsey Capdepon said. "You can't open a window, because the smell is outside too. It burns your eyes. It burns your nose. It burns your throat. It gives you a headache. You can't sleep. You can't breath."

Duke Carter and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

