Johnson & Johnson recalling 5 sunscreens; Local doctors say not to panic

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re looking to protect yourself from the Louisiana sun, you’ll have to throw some sprays away.

Johnson and Johnson is recalling five kinds of its aerosol sunscreens which tested positive for low levels of benzene, which has been known to cause cancer.

Tulane Medical Center dermatologist Dr. Erin Boh says this is not a reason to panic.

Dr. Boh said, “These are minuscule amounts, period. And so, you would have to have repeated, repeated, repeated exposure, and it’s never been found before.”

The recall includes these products:

NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and

AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Benzyne is not an ingredient used in those products, but Johnson and Johnson has said it was detected in some samples. Some experts believe it may have been a contaminant.

“I think this is just an aberrant issue and probably a one-off issue, at least that’s what I’m going to assume until we see otherwise. But safe to say it was not detected in creams or lotions,” Dr. Boh said.

If this recall makes you want to put a pause on sprays, Dr. Boh says lotions work just as well. You can also use physical sunscreens like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, or clothing and hats.

But Dr. Boh says the most effective sunscreen is one you’ll actually use.

“What I recommend people for the summer, especially if you’re outdoors, you’re sweaty, you’re working, whatever, then you reapply your sunscreen,” she said.