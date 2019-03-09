NEW ORLEANS — It's one of the most common ailments: Knee pain from osteoarthritis.



There is no available treatment that can regrow cartilage, but now there is a new medication being tested in New Orleans that hopes to do just that.

For 15 years now, Jack Nofsinger has dealt with knee problems, and the pain kept getting worse.

"It was like grinding bone on bone. Just every time you step, it would be horrendous, and you just learn to get through the day," said Nofsinger, 65, of Gulfport, Mississippi.



So, he turned to a free study at DelRicht Research in Lakeview to see if an investigational injection of capsaicin, a chili pepper derived medication, could help.



"It was like instant relief. Yeah, my knees felt great," he said.

Story continues below video (Can't see it? Click here)

ALSO: The incredible Katrina survivor story of a frozen embryo, brave volunteers and a grateful mother

Jack doesn't know if he got the real medication or the placebo in that study, but now Dr. Patrick Dennis is running another knee study for osteoarthritis.

"They are looking to see if there is cartilage regeneration. Obviously, they are looking for decreased pain and improvement in activities of daily living for the patients," said Dennis, an emergency medicine specialist.

For this study, the one-time injection is something completely new and different, using DNA (genetic material) from some animals. Participants fill out a pain diary on a tablet and their blood work, X-rays and visits for one year are free. They are also paid for their participation.

"We're just trying to come up with a solution out there. It's not going to be for everybody, but if we can help people, great," said Dennis.

ALSO: Service dogs helping patients at Touro before helping veterans at home

Or, if it can just slow down the progression of osteoarthritis so people can put off knee replacement, that would be a breakthrough, too.

Below is some of the criteria required for the OA study, and what would exclude you from participating:

- Aged 40-80 and in general good health and ambulatory (no assistive devices used on a regular basis, or structural brace/prosthesis)

- The primary source of pain is OA in the knees

- No partial or complete joint replacement/reconstruction in either knee and no surgery or arthroscopy has happened on either knee in last six months

- No steroid injection in the knee in last three months and no other injections in the knee (hyaluronic acid, etc.) in last six months.

- Medications: No centrally-acting analgesics or anticonvulsants (like gabapentin, pregabalin, tramadol, amitriptyline, lorazepam). No opiates (hydrocodone, etc.)

- No history of cancer in the last five years (skin cancer OK)

- Must be willing to use an electronic diary for daily questionnaires

You will be asked these questions and some others during the phone screening.

For more information, you can call DelReicht Research at 504-336-2667 or visit their website (click here).

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

MORE: Diet linked to depression in teens, new study finds

MORE: Local study seeks to help keep troops in top shape

MORE: Louisiana doctors seek answers about prostate cancer in black men