x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Health

La. House backs bill to allow smokable medical marijuana

Some lawmakers want to take marijuana legalization even further in Louisiana, making it legal to smoke recreational pot.
Credit: AP
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo shows a mature marijuana plant flowering prior to harvest under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana House overwhelmingly backed a proposal to legalize and tax smokable medical marijuana.

The 73-26 vote sends the bill to the Senate for debate.

Louisiana's dispensaries can currently only sell medical marijuana in liquids, topical treatments, inhalers and edible gummies. 

House Bill 391, sponsored by Rep. Tanner Magee (R-Houma), would legalize raw marijuana in its smokable form for medicinal purposes starting in January 2022.

Some lawmakers want to take marijuana legalization even further in Louisiana, making it legal to smoke recreational pot.

Rep. Richard Nelson (R-Mandeville) is sponsoring legislation to legalize marijuana for adult use on a parish-by-parish basis and tax it.

Related Articles