La. House backs bill to allow smokable medical marijuana

Some lawmakers want to take marijuana legalization even further in Louisiana, making it legal to smoke recreational pot.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana House overwhelmingly backed a proposal to legalize and tax smokable medical marijuana.

The 73-26 vote sends the bill to the Senate for debate.

Louisiana's dispensaries can currently only sell medical marijuana in liquids, topical treatments, inhalers and edible gummies.

House Bill 391, sponsored by Rep. Tanner Magee (R-Houma), would legalize raw marijuana in its smokable form for medicinal purposes starting in January 2022.

