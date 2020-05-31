La. Lawmakers agree to ban vaping while a child's in the car

Louisiana law already prohibits drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Traveling with a child in the car? Louisiana lawmakers say you shouldn’t be vaping then.

The House and Senate have given final passage to a bill that would ban the use of vaping devices in any vehicle with a child present.

Louisiana law already prohibits drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle.

The bill by Gretna Rep. Joe Marino adds vaping to that list. The House voted 80-19 for the measure. A 30-0 vote Friday in the Senate moved the bill to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who hasn’t objected to the bill.

More Stories: