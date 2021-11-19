Lawmakers: Louisiana too slow on medical marijuana

Several lawmakers suggested Mike Strain's department appeared to unnecessarily micromanaging the program.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain came under fire from state lawmakers who complained his regulatory agency was moving too slowly in expanding the medical marijuana products available to patients.

The News-Star reports that Strain told a special legislative commission looking at the state’s medicinal pot program Thursday that he won’t compromise public safety to fast-track new products.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers have approved new laws expanding the medical marijuana products available and the ability for doctors to recommend the drug for any illness. But Strain’s agency controls the pace of that rollout with product testing and regulations.

