Health

As more join Medicaid, Louisiana lawmakers adjust spending estimates

The program provides healthcare for more than 40% of Louisiana's population.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers are trying a new approach to determine how much the state will spend on Medicaid services each year. 

The approach comes as the program has ballooned to more than one-third of the state’s budget and added hundreds of thousands of people during the pandemic. 

A Medicaid forecasting panel created by lawmakers held its first meeting Wednesday. Its aim is to create a new process for estimating spending needs for a program that provides health care to 1.9 million people, or about 41% of Louisiana’s population. 

The new Medicaid Estimating Conference will broaden the economic modeling to involve more people than just the Louisiana Department of Health's staff.

