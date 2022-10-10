LCMC set to buy Tulane hospitals

As part of the acquisition, the majority of the services at Tulane's downtown hospital will move to East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center.

NEW ORLEANS — LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane University hospitals from HCA Healthcare.

LCMC will acquire the Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center from HCA Health, according to a joint statement from LCMC and Tulane.

The acquisition should be complete by the end of the year.

HCA Health is a national, for-profit healthcare provider. Tulane's move to a locally owned nonprofit lines up better with their mission, according to LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn.

“LCMC Health and Tulane University have shared values and a vision to partner to bring the best of community healthcare and academic medicine to all those we serve,” Feirn said. “With this transformational partnership, we can build on our strong history of collaboration with our academic partners, Tulane University and Louisiana State University, to do more for our patients, communities, and region together than would be possible as separate organizations."

As part of the acquisition, the majority of the services at Tulane's downtown hospital will move to East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center over the next two years.

As part of the acquisition, LCMC agreed to invest $220 million in both East Jefferson, Tulane Lakeside hospitals and Lakeview Regional.

Tulane's downtown medical center, including Charity Hospital, will be repurposed to house a new nursing program, clinical research programs and dormitories for Tulane's medical students. Tulane committed $600 million for that project.

LCMC said that all employees will be retained.

