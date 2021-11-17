COVID-19 booster shot recommended for all individuals 18 and older in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday the Louisiana Heath Department announced that they are now recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older ahead of the holidays.
LDH says that a person is considered fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Effective immediately, the following individuals are now eligible and recommended to receive a booster dose:
- Anyone 18 and older who completed their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series 6 or more months ago
- Anyone 18 and older who received their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago
“By working together, we have made significant progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our state, which is why as we head into the holiday season it is critical that Louisianans get a booster shot as soon as they become eligible in order to protect themselves and their loved ones against the possibility of another surge,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The vaccines are widely available, safe and offer the most effective protection we have against this virus. We want everyone to spend time with their family and friends and to do so as safely as possible.”
Those who have questions about whether a COVID-19 vaccine booster is right for them are encouraged to speak with a medical professional. For additional help, individuals can call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774, call 211 or go to covidvaccine.la.gov.