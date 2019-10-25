JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Ochsner's main campus on Jefferson Highway is reporting two cases of Legionnaires' disease.

The disease comes from bacterial infection of the lungs, and can cause a severe form of pneumonia.

It got its name when 182 veterans in the American Legion got sick in a hotel in Philadelphia in 1976; 29 people died. But Legionnaires' disease is relatively rare. In the last 10 years, Louisiana has only had 364 cases.

The bacteria lives in fresh water, but is a health concern when it grows in building water systems, faucets, industrial plumbing, air conditioning and hot water tanks. It can also grown in hot tubs not drained after each use, and decorative fountains.

WHAT WE KNOW:

-Two patients at OMC – Jefferson Highway were diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia.

-Health authorities believe they are two isolated cases. Doctors don't see a connection between the two.

-These cases have not been confirmed to have been acquired at the hospital. They are testing to see where the patients got it.

-Preliminary environmental test results detected Legionella bacteria at the hospital. The cultures obtained lead doctors to believe the bacteria were from isolated faucets and not in the water system.

WHAT IS OCHSNER DOING:

- Out of an abundance of caution, the following steps are being taken:

- Extensive water testing for a year, augmenting water delivery systems

- A plan to remove any bacterial strains that could be in the water system.

- The patient rooms are not being used.

- Checking all patients at risk of pneumonia.

- Working with the Office of Public Health.

ABOUT LEGIONNAIRES' DISEASE:

- It is not transmitted person-to-person.

- Bacteria are inhaled along with mist.

- Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, headaches, muscle aches, chest pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

WHO IS AT RISK:

People with weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, as well as those of advanced age and smokers, are at a higher risk if exposed, which may intensify existing complex health problems. Legionella pneumonia is treatable with antibiotics.

Other Health Stories:

RELATED: Stopping school fights? Experts say it's complicated

RELATED: Flu season starts unusually early in Louisiana

RELATED: 'This is a very dangerous problem' - doctors issue stern warning on vaping

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!