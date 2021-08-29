List: Boil Water Advisories

The entire East Bank of Jefferson Parish due to the loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by damage from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish

The Jefferson Parish Water Department is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for the entire East Bank of Jefferson Parish due to the loss of pressure in the system caused by damage from Hurricane Ida.

St. Charles Parish

The St. Charles Parish Waterworks Department is issuing a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for all of St. Charles Parish due to numerous leaks being reported around the parish in connection with Hurricane Ida. While the department is currently maintaining positive pressure and all of the storage tanks are full, this precautionary measure is being put in place to ensure quality of water

Terrebonne Parish

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 in Houma, LA, through its General Manager, Mike Sobert, has issued a “boil water notice” for those areas of the parish east and south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.