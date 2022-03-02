Live at 2 pm: City health director to update mask and vaccine mandates

The City of New Orleans kept its mask mandate in place through Mardi Gras due to an influx of tourists, some of who may have come from areas with more COVID.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will hold a 2 p.m. press conference to give an update on its vaccine and indoor mask mandates along with its preliminary findings around COVID and the first few weeks of parading.

In addition, the state is expected to release its first COVID numbers since last Friday. The state has been showing a dramatic decline in cases and hospitalizations.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will update the policy. The City said it would continue its policies through Mardi Gras despite numbers coming down significantly. They said it was due to a large influx of visitors whose vaccine status would be unknown and who could be coming from areas where COVID is more prevalent.

The mandate has been sort of a mixed bag lately with several reports and observations of indoor events where masks were not being worn. People are allowed to go without a mask to eat or drink.

The City has been among the most cautious and restrictive around COVID, perhaps in large part due to it having been a hotspot shortly after Mardi Gras 2020, which was widely believed to have been a super spreader event.