Local company hiring more than 100 at-home caregivers

You don't need a nursing degree or experience to apply. There's a thorough training process if hired.

NEW ORLEANS — Since the pandemic began, we've been hearing about worker shortages in many industries, such as restaurants and tourism.

But there is another industry that is ready to hire workers right away and you can decide your own hours.

Sparky Thacker doesn't know what he'd do without his visits from Terry Pospisil.

“Like a friendship. Yeah, he's like a good friend,” said Thacker, a 52-year-old Home Instead Client.

They do artwork together and exercise.

“I'll do a mile Monday. I do a mile Thursday and Friday. And then Terry helps me with all kinds of other things like filling out paperwork, going to dentist, doctor etc.,” Thacker said.

Pospisil has been a successful musician, a factory welder, a baker and a worker in highway construction, but for years now he is enjoying being a home caregiver with Home Instead.

“Personally, the satisfaction of helping somebody else when they need help the most,” said Terry Pospisil, a Home Instead caregiver.

“There's such a great need. People feel safer and more comfortable in their own homes. I know I do,” said Monique Dieudonne, a former Home Instead caregiver who is now the Human Resources Manager at the Metairie office.

Most of the Home Instead clients are seniors. And right now the industry is facing a major shortage of caregivers.

Some of the reasons why there are shortages in home care providers are the aging baby boomers and pandemic career changes. Also, during the pandemic, people got to spend more time at home with loved ones and they saw how they could benefit from home care.

“It's mostly non-medical tasks from companionship, light housekeeping, transportation, personal care, the emphasis is always on the companionship, because that's really what makes them thrive in that environment,” explained Christian Rabito, Director of Marketing at Home Instead, Metairie.

For home caregiver appreciation week, Home Instead is letting the caregivers know how much they are appreciated, but they need to hire 125 more right away to keep up with the demand.

“We are looking for people who really have that drive. They want something that's meaningful, and then want to be in control of their own destiny," Dieudonne said.

And it’s not only their own destiny, work hours and schedules, but it’s giving the comfort and care to seniors in their final years.

You don't need a nursing degree or experience to apply. There's a thorough training process if hired.

Hours and work schedules are flexible.