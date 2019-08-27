NEW ORLEANS — For more than 30 years, the U.S. Department of Defense has asked doctors at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, to do nutrition research to keep the troops in top performance shape.



Now there's a new weight loss study using testosterone in men that you can join. It's to help show how hormone injections can help you lose fat, but save lean muscle.

Running on a treadmill, fitness trainer Walker Higgins is helping U.S. military troops, so is LSU student Herbert Wallace III.



"I believe I came in 210 (pounds) and I left out 170 (pounds)," remembers Wallace, who was a participant in the study.

Both men joined a study at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Our elite forces, like the rangers, are burning between 5,000 and 7,000 calories a day, and they are underfed. Even if we provide them with enough calories, they don't eat," said Dr. Jennifer Rood, the investigator on the study and Associate Executive Director for Cores and Resources at Pennington.

Dr. Rood says doctors know that your testosterone declines with rapid weight loss. That's what she saw in her first study. Two groups of men had restricted calories and exercised a lot. They all lost the same amount of fat, but the men who were given testosterone injections to keep their hormone levels normal, gained muscle. The group without the testosterone injections lost fat and muscle. That's what happened to Walker.

"I could tell just from what was happening in my body. I was definitely diving into my fat stores and burning muscle," said Higgins, who is a personal trainer and study participant.



"We're learning more about the role of testosterone in maintaining muscle mass and maintaining performance over the long term," said Dr. Rood.

That's why this study is so important for the military, so soldiers can perform at their peak. And it's why Dr. Rood is starting a second weight loss study of young men. This time, it's with a one-time, long-acting testosterone injection instead of weekly injections, to see if keeping testosterone levels normal, can help minimize muscle loss.

The second phase of the study is looking for men 18 to 35-years-old who are physically active.

You will be paid up to $7,500 to live at Pennington for three weeks.

For more:

https://www.pbrc.edu/clinical-trials/