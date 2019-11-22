NEW ORLEANS — Flu season is in full swing and Louisiana is at the top of the list for flu activity.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Louisiana along with Maryland and California are reporting widespread flu activity. According to Walgreens, three Louisiana cities, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, are among the top six areas in the U.S. with the highest incidence of flu based on retail prescription data.

We're not even into peak flu season yet, according to the CDC.

"We're seeing a ton of Flu B," said Shannon Dufrene, Family Nurse Practitioner at In & Out Urgent Care Uptown.

"We've been seeing the flu since July and it has gradually picked up throughout the months, especially after the cold spurt that we recently had," Dufrene said.

The numbers prove it. The CDC shows widespread flu in Louisiana with more activity than any other state.

"The numbers were seeing now are the numbers that we saw after the holidays last year, so we're seeing it earlier than in years past," Dufrene said.

Al Spitale, pharmacist at Majoria Drug Store, has been giving out about 40 flu shots a day. He's also been filling prescriptions for Tamiflu.

"We've probably done 30 this week and probably didn't do 30 last month," he said about the Tamiflu prescriptions they've filled.

This season, there is a new option, Xofluza.

"It's the hot new thing and it's supposed to be a lot more effective than Tamiflu," Spitale said.

It's only one dose, but Spitale said it's also more expensive.

"Probably $160," he said.

Previous years suggest about eight percent of Americans get the flu each season.

"Get your flu vaccine, wash your hands, and come in early if you start having symptoms," Dufrene said.

According to the CDC, flu activity peaks between December and February.

