Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tests positive for coronavirus

Jeff Landry was scheduled to greet Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday morning during Pence's planned visit to Louisiana's capital.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has reportedly tested positive, according to emails sent to state Department of Justice employees.

The Advocate reports that Landry was scheduled to greet Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday morning during Pence's planned visit to Louisiana's capital.

"Out of an abundance of caution with the Vice President coming to our state, I was tested for coronavirus," Landry said in an email cited by the newspaper. "Though experiencing no symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19."

Landry said he is quarantining and taking medications. Staffers who were in contact with him recently have been notified.

Pence is headed to Louisiana amid the state's re-emergence as one of the nation's top hotspots for the coronavirus only months after seeming to contain its outbreak. Pence's visit comes as Louisiana's confirmed virus cases, percentage of positive tests, and COVID-19 patient hospitalization are surging.

