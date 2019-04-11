BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's health department is holding one-day flu vaccination clinics around the state where people can get free flu shots.

The free flu shot events began in October and are continuing this month. A full list of locations, dates and times is available online. Events are open to the public, without appointments needed.

Those who don't have private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid to cover the cost of the flu shot won't have to pay for the vaccination.

The Department of Health says more than 1,400 people in Louisiana died last year from the flu and more than 14,000 people were hospitalized.

The agency is encouraging people to get their annual vaccination against the flu, saying a shot is recommended for anyone over 6 months old who doesn't have a complicating condition.

