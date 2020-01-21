BATON ROUGE, La. — A medical marijuana company has big expansion plans for its Louisiana operations and is separately courting hemp farmers for an upcoming launch into CBD products.

Wellcana Group is one of only two companies approved in the state to produce medical marijuana. The company is scouting locations between Baton Rouge and Lafayette for space to build a 100,000 square-foot indoor marijuana greenhouse and storage facility, according to The Advocate.

The new facility would also be used as a collection center for hemp grown by local farmers for Wellcana’s planned push into CBD products.

