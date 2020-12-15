Louisiana one step closer to pandemic's end as LCMC begins giving COVID vaccines to staff

“More people will be vaccinated, and that brings us one step closer to the end of this pandemic."

NEW ORLEANS — Kim Alveris rolled up her sleeve Tuesday morning to get the first of two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

She teared up moments later.

It wasn’t the prick of the needle that made the University Medical Center housekeeper emotional. Alveris not only works in the hospital, she survived the disease herself.

“I had it for, like, 21 days,” she said.

Now, after those weeks of being sick and months of witnessing others suffer from the virus, Alveris finally feels some relief after getting the shot.

“If I had to do it again, I’d do it again,” she said.

LCMC Health, which operates UMC and other major hospitals in the metro area, began to vaccinate its employees Tuesday, a day after Ochsner began its vaccinations.

The race is now on to vaccinate everyone from the CEO to those like Alveris, who keep the hospital clean.

Also getting vaccinated Tuesday were city health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno and Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department.

They showed off their vaccination cards after getting the shots.

Kanter said each new vaccination means good things.

“More people will be vaccinated, and that brings us one step closer to the end of this pandemic,” he said.

Kanter and Avegno both said that in the meantime, people need to remain vigilant about the virus, especially considering the 1.6-million deaths across the world that have been blamed on COVID-19 and rising cases in Louisiana.

“What makes me feel good is there’s a lot of people that we’re going to prevent from suffering that fate with this vaccine,” Avegno said.

The Pfizer vaccine will require a second dose in the coming weeks.

“I’m ready for the second dose,” Alveris said.

