NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana slipped from 48 to 49 in an annual national assessment of child well-being that looks at poverty, education and health.



The Kids Count report was released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a private research and policy organization.



While Louisiana was 49th overall, the state was 50th in measures of economic well-being. The report said 314,000 Louisiana children live in poverty and 393,000 are in households where parents lack secure employment.



The state is 47th in education. Factors in that category include data showing 49 percent of children ages 3 and 4 are not in any kind of pre-school; also, high percentages of fourth-graders not proficient in reading and eighth-graders not proficient in math.



Louisiana also surpassed the nationwide rates of low-weight births and child-and teen deaths.

