NEW ORLEANS – August has one of the highest birth rates in the United States, and a new study says that Louisiana is one of the worst states to have a baby.
Louisiana ranked 48th overall in a new Wallethub.com survey that took a look at all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The website says it ranked each state on four dimensions including cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness.
Louisiana ranked 48th in infant mortality, 50th in rate of low birth-weight, and 49th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita.
Best States to Have a Baby:
1. Vermont
2. Massachusetts
3. Minnesota
4. New Hampshire
5. North Dakota
Worst States to Have a Baby:
47. Oklahoma
48. Louisiana
49. South Carolina
50. Alabama
51. Mississippi
Click here to read the full survey and methodology by Wallethub.com