NEW ORLEANS – August has one of the highest birth rates in the United States, and a new study says that Louisiana is one of the worst states to have a baby.

Louisiana ranked 48th overall in a new Wallethub.com survey that took a look at all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The website says it ranked each state on four dimensions including cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness.

Louisiana ranked 48th in infant mortality, 50th in rate of low birth-weight, and 49th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Best States to Have a Baby:

1. Vermont

2. Massachusetts

3. Minnesota

4. New Hampshire

5. North Dakota

Worst States to Have a Baby:

47. Oklahoma

48. Louisiana

49. South Carolina

50. Alabama

51. Mississippi

Click here to read the full survey and methodology by Wallethub.com

