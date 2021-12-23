Loyola, Tulane to require students to get COVID boosters

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that the proportion of Omicron cases in the state was over 84% for the week ending December 18.

NEW ORLEANS — With COVID-19 cases rising across the country Loyola and Tulane University both announced today that they will require all students to get their booster shots.

The deadline for Students at Loyola University to get their booster is January 10.

We are requiring students to get their vaccine boosters (if you haven't already) by January 10. Let's keep the Wolf Pack safe and start the semester protected against omicron. pic.twitter.com/hfOjpaZ5Xy — Loyola New Orleans (@Loyola_NOLA) December 23, 2021

Tulane University will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a booster shot once they become eligible for one. Also, their spring semester start date will be pushed back to January 25. All students (undergraduates, graduates, and professionals) must take a COVID test 48 to 72 hours before their return to Tulane.

The omicron variant, discovered late last month, carries many mutations. Scientists are racing to learn how easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe or milder illness than other coronavirus types, and how much it might evade the protection of prior vaccinations.

