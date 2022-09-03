Mackie Meals: Cherry Collagen Sorbet

NEW ORLEANS —
Servings - 4
Total Time - 1 hr, 15 minutes
Level of Difficulty - Easy
Type of Recipe - Desserts
Ingredients
Frozen Pitted Cherries - 400 g
Honey - 2 Tbsp
Lemon Juice - 1 Tbsp
Vanilla Greek Yogurt - 4 Tbsp
Maxwell Nutrition Collagen Peptides - 1 Scoop
Water - 4 Tbsp
Mint Leaves, to serve as garnish - As desired
Instructions
1. Blitz the frozen cherries in a food processor or high speed blender with the honey, 1 tbsp. of lemon juice, 4 tbsp. of yogurt, 10g of MaxWell Nutrition’s Collagen Peptides (1 scoop), and 4 tbsp. of water until smooth.
2. Spoon into a freezer-proof container then freeze for 1 hour.
3. Scoop out the sorbet into serving glasses, top with mint and serve immediately.
4. The ingredients will make approx. 8 scoops of sorbet (2 per serving).
Macros per single serving
Calories: 149
Protein: 15g
Carbs: 24g
Fat: 1g