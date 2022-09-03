Mackie Meals: Cherry Collagen Sorbet

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com

Servings - 4

Total Time - 1 hr, 15 minutes

Level of Difficulty - Easy

Type of Recipe - Desserts

Ingredients

Frozen Pitted Cherries - 400 g

Honey - 2 Tbsp

Lemon Juice - 1 Tbsp

Vanilla Greek Yogurt - 4 Tbsp

Maxwell Nutrition Collagen Peptides - 1 Scoop

Water - 4 Tbsp

Mint Leaves, to serve as garnish - As desired

Instructions

1. Blitz the frozen cherries in a food processor or high speed blender with the honey, 1 tbsp. of lemon juice, 4 tbsp. of yogurt, 10g of MaxWell Nutrition’s Collagen Peptides (1 scoop), and 4 tbsp. of water until smooth.

2. Spoon into a freezer-proof container then freeze for 1 hour.

3. Scoop out the sorbet into serving glasses, top with mint and serve immediately.

4. The ingredients will make approx. 8 scoops of sorbet (2 per serving).

Macros per single serving

Calories: 149

Protein: 15g

Carbs: 24g