Health

Mackie Meals: Cod with Creamy Zoodles

For more go to maxwellnutrition.com

Information:

Servings........................................................................................................ 2

Total Time.................................................................................... 35 minutes

Level of Difficult...................................................................................... Easy

Type of Recipe................................................................................ Low Carb

Ingredients

For the Fish

Cod Fillets......................................................................................... 10.00 0z           

Paprika............................................................................................. 1.00 Tsp           

Turmeric........................................................................................... 1.00 Tsp           

Oregano............................................................................................ 1.00 Tsp

Chili................................................................................................... 0.50 Tsp           

Buckwheat Flour............................................................................ 1.00 Tbsp           

Vegetable Stock............................................................................... 0.25 Cup           

Cream (Plant-Based Optional)......................................................... 0.25 Cup           

Chives, finely chopped................................................................... 1.50 Tbsp           

For the Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini................................................................................................... 2.00           

Olive Oil............................................................................................ 1.00 Tsp           

Garlic, minced............................................................................... 1.00 Clove           

Sun-Dried Tomatoes............................................................................... 4.00

Instructions:

  1. Cut the fish so that you have 2 or more pieces of fillet. Season with salt, pepper and spices, then coat with buckwheat flour.
  2. Heat 2 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan and fry the cod until golden for about 5 minutes, then flip and repeat on the other side.
  3. Mix the cream and the hot stock together. Pour into the pan with the cod and bring to a boil, simmer for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and simmer for another 1-2 minutes.
  4. Make zucchini noodles (zoodles) using a special julienne peeler or a spiralizer, or peel with a regular vegetable peeler, making wide but thin ribbons.
  5. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the minced garlic and fry briefly.
  6. Add the zoodles and occasionally stir until they soften slightly, for about 3-4 minutes. In the meantime, season with salt and pepper. At the end, add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes.
  7. To serve, divide the zoodles between two bowls, place the cod on top and pour over the sauce.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 283
Protein: 33g
Carbs: 13g
Fat: 11g

Photo credit: MaxWell Nutrition

Link: https://maxwellnutrition.com/recipe/cod-with-creamy-zoodles/

