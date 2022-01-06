Mackie Meals: Cod with Creamy Zoodles

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
Servings........................................................................................................ 2
Total Time.................................................................................... 35 minutes
Level of Difficult...................................................................................... Easy
Type of Recipe................................................................................ Low Carb
Ingredients
For the Fish
Cod Fillets......................................................................................... 10.00 0z
Paprika............................................................................................. 1.00 Tsp
Turmeric........................................................................................... 1.00 Tsp
Oregano............................................................................................ 1.00 Tsp
Chili................................................................................................... 0.50 Tsp
Buckwheat Flour............................................................................ 1.00 Tbsp
Vegetable Stock............................................................................... 0.25 Cup
Cream (Plant-Based Optional)......................................................... 0.25 Cup
Chives, finely chopped................................................................... 1.50 Tbsp
For the Zucchini Noodles
Zucchini................................................................................................... 2.00
Olive Oil............................................................................................ 1.00 Tsp
Garlic, minced............................................................................... 1.00 Clove
Sun-Dried Tomatoes............................................................................... 4.00
Instructions:
- Cut the fish so that you have 2 or more pieces of fillet. Season with salt, pepper and spices, then coat with buckwheat flour.
- Heat 2 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan and fry the cod until golden for about 5 minutes, then flip and repeat on the other side.
- Mix the cream and the hot stock together. Pour into the pan with the cod and bring to a boil, simmer for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and simmer for another 1-2 minutes.
- Make zucchini noodles (zoodles) using a special julienne peeler or a spiralizer, or peel with a regular vegetable peeler, making wide but thin ribbons.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the minced garlic and fry briefly.
- Add the zoodles and occasionally stir until they soften slightly, for about 3-4 minutes. In the meantime, season with salt and pepper. At the end, add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes.
- To serve, divide the zoodles between two bowls, place the cod on top and pour over the sauce.
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 283
Protein: 33g
Carbs: 13g
Fat: 11g
Photo credit: MaxWell Nutrition