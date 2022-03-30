Mackie Meals: Green Glo Protein Smoothie

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
Servings: 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Level of Difficulty: Easy
Type of Recipe: Smoothies
Ingredients:
- Frozen Banana 1
- MaxWell Nutrition's Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein 1 scoop
- All-In-One Greens Formula 1 Tbsp
- Almond Butter 1 Tbsp
- Coconut Water 0.75 Cup(s)
Instructions:
1. Place in a high speed blender: one tablespoon of the All-In-One Greens Formula, MaxWell Nutrition’s Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein, one frozen banana, a tablespoon of almond butter, and two thirds a cup of coconut water.
2. Blend and Serve in a glass.
Macros per single serving:
- Calories: 390
- Protein: 32
- Carbs: 34
- Fat: 14