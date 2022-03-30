x
Health

Mackie Meals: Green Glo Protein Smoothie

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com
Credit: Maxwell Nutrition

NEW ORLEANS —

Information:

Servings: 1

Total Time: 5 minutes

Level of Difficulty: Easy

Type of Recipe: Smoothies

Ingredients:

  • Frozen Banana 1
  • MaxWell Nutrition's Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein 1 scoop
  • All-In-One Greens Formula 1 Tbsp
  • Almond Butter 1 Tbsp
  • Coconut Water 0.75 Cup(s)

Instructions:

1. Place in a high speed blender: one tablespoon of the All-In-One Greens Formula, MaxWell Nutrition’s Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein, one frozen banana, a tablespoon of almond butter, and two thirds a cup of coconut water.

2. Blend and Serve in a glass.

Macros per single serving:

  • Calories: 390
  • Protein: 32
  • Carbs: 34
  • Fat: 14

