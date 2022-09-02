Mackie Meals: High Protein Blueberry Pancakes

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com

1 Serving

Total Time — 15 minutes

Level of Difficulty — Easy

Type of Recipe — Breakfast, High Protein

Ingredients

0.25 Cups Egg Whites (about 4 eggs per serving)

1 Scoop MaxWell Nutrition Vanilla Isolate Protein

.5 Smashed Banana

Oat Milk (if needed)

0.25 Cup Blueberries

0.5 Tsp Coconut Oil

Instructions:

1. Whisk together the egg whites and protein powder.

2. Stir in the mashed banana and add the blueberries. If the pancake mixture seems too thick, add a splash of almond milk to thin it.

3. Heat the coconut oil in a pan to low-medium. Pour in the pancake mixture and cook until little bubbles form (about 5 minutes).

4. Make sure the pancake has set enough before you try flipping it, then flip over. Cook the pancake for another 2-3 minutes.

5. You can also make 3 small pancakes instead of 1 large.

6. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Macros per single serving: