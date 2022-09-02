x
Health

Mackie Meals: High Protein Blueberry Pancakes

NEW ORLEANS —

Information:

  • 1 Serving
  • Total Time — 15 minutes
  • Level of Difficulty — Easy
  • Type of Recipe — Breakfast, High Protein

Ingredients

  • 0.25 Cups Egg Whites (about 4 eggs per serving) 
  • 1 Scoop MaxWell Nutrition Vanilla Isolate Protein
  • .5 Smashed Banana 
  • Oat Milk (if needed) 
  • 0.25 Cup Blueberries 
  • 0.5 Tsp Coconut Oil

Instructions:

1. Whisk together the egg whites and protein powder.

2. Stir in the mashed banana and add the blueberries. If the pancake mixture seems too thick, add a splash of almond milk to thin it.

3. Heat the coconut oil in a pan to low-medium. Pour in the pancake mixture and cook until little bubbles form (about 5 minutes).

4. Make sure the pancake has set enough before you try flipping it, then flip over. Cook the pancake for another 2-3 minutes.

5. You can also make 3 small pancakes instead of 1 large.

6. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Macros per single serving:

  • Calories: 257
  • Protein: 36g
  • Carbs: 18g
  • Fat: 5g

