Mackie Meals: High Protein Blueberry Pancakes

Information:
- 1 Serving
- Total Time — 15 minutes
- Level of Difficulty — Easy
- Type of Recipe — Breakfast, High Protein
Ingredients
- 0.25 Cups Egg Whites (about 4 eggs per serving)
- 1 Scoop MaxWell Nutrition Vanilla Isolate Protein
- .5 Smashed Banana
- Oat Milk (if needed)
- 0.25 Cup Blueberries
- 0.5 Tsp Coconut Oil
Instructions:
1. Whisk together the egg whites and protein powder.
2. Stir in the mashed banana and add the blueberries. If the pancake mixture seems too thick, add a splash of almond milk to thin it.
3. Heat the coconut oil in a pan to low-medium. Pour in the pancake mixture and cook until little bubbles form (about 5 minutes).
4. Make sure the pancake has set enough before you try flipping it, then flip over. Cook the pancake for another 2-3 minutes.
5. You can also make 3 small pancakes instead of 1 large.
6. Serve with your favorite toppings.
Macros per single serving:
- Calories: 257
- Protein: 36g
- Carbs: 18g
- Fat: 5g