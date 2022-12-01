Mackie Meals: Spinach, Mushroom, & Bacon Quiche

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com

NEW ORLEANS — Instructions:

1. Heat the oven to 450°F (230°C).

2. Make the crust by combining the flour, butter, and 1 egg, then pre-bake it for 10 minutes in a 9 inch (22cm) pie tin.

3. In the meantime, cook the bacon, transfer onto a chopping board and once cooled, chop into pieces.

4. To the same pan, add the spinach and mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes until softened. Beat together the eggs and milk, and season with salt, pepper, to taste. Next, add in the chopped bacon, spinach, and mushrooms.

5. Reduce the oven heat to 350°F (170°C) and pour the egg mixture into the pre-baked crust. Bake for 40-50 minutes, until cooked through.

To freeze: Cool completely and cover with plastic wrap, and then aluminum foil. Freeze for up to 3 months.

To reheat: Thaw completely. Heat oven to 350°F (170°C) and bake for 30 minutes, until heated through.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 230

Protein: 8g

Carbs: 19g