Mackie Meals: Zesty Turkey Meatballs With Couscous Salad

Servings....................................................................................... 4

Total Time................................................................... 50 minutes

Level of Difficult..................................................................... Easy

Type of Recipe........................................................... High Protein

Ingredients

For Meatballs:............................................................................. 0

Coconut Oil......................................................................... 2 Tbsp

Onion, chopped........................................................................... 1

Chili Flakes....................................................................... 0.25 Tsp

Garlic, chopped................................................................ 2 Cloves

Ground Turkey.................................................................... 1 Lb(s)

Mint Leaves, finely chopped........................................ 2 Handfuls

Lemon, zested and juiced........................................................... 1

Fat-Free Greek Yogurt............................................................. 7 oz

Garlic, minced............................................................... 1 Clove(s)

For Salad:..................................................................................... 0

Couscous................................................................................ 8 Oz

Vegetable Stock............................................................... 1 Cup(s)

Frozen Peas............................................................................ 7 Oz

Radishes, thinly sliced................................................................. 8

Instructions:

Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan over medium heat, and sauté onion for 5 minutes. Add in the chilies and garlic, then continue for another 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl, and leave to cool for 5 minutes.

Next, add the ground turkey, half the mint, half the lemon zest and 1 tbsp. of dry couscous into the bowl. Season with salt and pepper, mix well and shape into 16 meatballs. Pop them in the freezer for 15 minutes.

In the meantime, put the couscous in a bowl with the remaining lemon zest. Pour over the hot stock, cover and set aside for 15 minutes.

Blanche the peas in a pot for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Make the sauce by mixing the yogurt, minced garlic, the remaining mint and half the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper then set aside.

Fluff up the couscous with a fork, and mix in the remaining lemon juice, peas, and sliced radishes. Season to taste.

Heat the remaining 1 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Fry the meatballs for 10 minutes, turning regularly until browned. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 more minutes on low heat, until thoroughly cooked.

Serve with the couscous salad and yogurt.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 429

Protein: 42g

Carbs: 52g

Fat: 8g