Narcan closer to being available over the counter as opioid overdoses rise

Wednesday, a government advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend to the FDA that the drug be on store aisles and not behind the pharmacy.

NEW ORLEANS — The nasal spray that restores breathing to people who overdose on opioids, is one step closer to being sold over-the-counter, and without a prescription.

The FDA usually agrees with the recommendation.

Some believe this move could make a difference.

For years, Will Montero was addicted to heroin. It started with prescription pain pills after a car wreck as a teen. Nearly two years, ago he overdosed.

“I know for a fact if it wouldn't have been for the Narcan, I wouldn't be sitting here right now,” said Will Montero, Client Engagement Specialist for Avenues Recovery.

His 81-year-old grandmother did CPR while waiting for EMS. Paramedics and hospital staff had to squirt Narcan in his nose three different times.



“It really scared me. I felt something I never felt before. I felt like I was dying. I just begged my higher power, like if you pull me through this, I will never touch that again,” he remembers.

Will now works for Avenues Recovery, the treatment center that gave him his life back, after Narcan saved his life.

“The reality is that a lot of the people that find their way to us, find their way after an overdose, after having been saved by Narcan,” said Avenues Recovery addiction medicine nurse practitioner Dr. Ricky Phillips.

He says it's a good move to make Narcan over-the-counter. He says 70% of OD deaths are from opioids, the class of drugs that Narcan helps. He says nationally, EMS had 400,000 Narcan calls.

“Behind every one of those numbers is a person, you know a son, a daughter, mom, dad, friend, you know, and they could potentially be saved by a drug, but the drug has to be available,” Dr. Phillips said.

He says the downside is that some abusers may think they have an easy safety net, and push use to the limit.

“Yes, that's a possibility, but I think the greater good is the lives that can be saved,” he added.

Doctors remind us, even if that first dose of Narcan awakens the person who's overdosing, he or she still needs to get to an emergency room right away, because that patient may need several doses over hours, or even a day, especially if they've overdosed on fentanyl.

Will is now back in school, with straight A’s in college.

“I never thought I'd be able to feel the peace that I feel now that my grandmother, I hope I have as much time as possible with her. When she does pass, she'll be in peace. She'll know her grandson is living,” Montero said.

Local pharmacies tell us they won't have Narcan on the store shelves most likely until sometime in the summer, but it is available from the pharmacy. In many stores, you do not need a prescription.