The other pandemic: mental health issues surge due to COVID

NEW ORLEANS — Some doctors say the COVID pandemic is causing another serious epidemic.

They are seeing a sharp increase in people with mental health issues. There is help through treatment, but not enough people are reaching out.

Margaret Esposito was juggling her early childhood teacher career with being a mother of two. Her daughter was born right as the pandemic lockdown was about to hit.

“That first month was just really scary. I would always change my shirt as soon as I got home before I held the baby or anything like that,” said Esposito, 36.

Decisions about protecting her family and going back to school became overwhelming.

“I was having this sort of anxiety spiral. I had never felt out of control with my feelings before," she said.

News stories of families dealing with COVID and losing loved ones increased the fear she started having for her own family.

“Like she won't even know what it sounds like to hear me say I love you,” Esposito wondered about her baby daughter if she got sick and died from COVID-19. And she worried about her family. “Like what if I don't get to tell them good-bye because I'm in ICU.”

Margaret turned to clinical psychologist Dr. Eileen Palace for teletherapy virtual treatment.

“I see a lot of people who just can't stop crying, can't function. I hear a lot of people who are terrified about the safety,” said Dr. Eileen Palace, Director of The Center for Sexual Health.

Dr. Palace is seeing a rise in anxiety, depression, sadness, and anger from the prolonged stress.

“And that's the... horrifying part. These, are people who have never had any issues in their entire life.”

The American Psychological Association's new survey finds our stress levels are higher now than last April when the pandemic started and 84 percent of people are feeling a mental health emotion.

“There's a lot of issues that aren't going to go away quickly. Just because you get an injection, and you're no longer going to be sick, doesn't mean you're going to stop, you're going to heal from those things,” said Dr. Palace.

Alcohol and drug use are up, and relationships are suffering.

“One or both have lost their jobs, and we know what financial stress does to a relationship. They’re terrified and they’re having difficulty keeping their houses, and keeping their lives together and not sure if they can protect their children,” she said.

She recommends getting help as Margaret did, replace catastrophic thinking about the future with what you are doing now to stay safe, learn relaxation techniques, do yoga and other exercises, and practice physical distance, not social distance.

Dr. Palace says children and teens are also feeling the same mental health issues and should seek medical treatment as well.

Dr. Palace is in private practice, with virtual video therapy. She treats adults and couples 18 and older. She is not part of “in-network” health insurance.

For an appointment, call 504-615-3434.

