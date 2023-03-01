Metairie family remembers son lost to cardiac arrest watching Demar Hamlin's injury

A Metairie family experienced something similar to what the world saw happen to Demar Hamlin Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie family experienced something similar to what the world saw happen to Demar Hamlin Monday night.

Nancy Barcia said she was watching the Bills game and knew exactly what was going on.

"I saw Demar stand up, kind of stumble a bit, and just completely fall flat back ways. And when that happened, I looked at my husband and said, 'He’s in sudden cardiac arrest,'" Barcia said.

Her 17-year-old son, Chad, died from cardiac arrest in 2005 while playing rugby. Watching Monday night's game brought back the memories.

“I mean when he went down last night, it was just, I mean immediately everything just flooded from when Chad passed away," Barcia said.

The memories of the De La Salle football standout are what keep the family motivated to push for automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, at every school, practice, and game. That's why they started the "Chad Barcia Athlete Awareness Foundation" following his death.

You must use the AED within minutes. Barcia said De La Salle didn't have one in 2005, and neither did the ambulance that was called for her son.

“If they wouldn’t have had an AED on the field last night he may not be here right now fighting for his life, and I keep praying that he’ll be okay once they wake him up," Barcia said.

AEDs are fairly easy to use. They have a voice that instructs the user of what to do.

The family has given away 200 of them across Louisiana since starting the foundation.

Lead Athletic Trainer for Ochsner and Grambling State Assistant Athletic Director, Dr. Scottie Patton, said AEDs are important, but so is having medical professionals who are trained to execute an emergency plan.

“What we witnessed is something unique to athletics, but not uncommon," Patton said.

Both Patton and the Barcia family urge athletes on every level to know their family's medical history and get physicals prior to play.

“Pre-participation exams can kind of help pull up red flags," Patton said.

The Barcia family partners with Parent Heart Watch, a national group that protects youth from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and preventable Sudden Cardiac Death.

According to Parent Heart Watch, Louisiana passed a law in 2016 that required schools in certain parishes keep AEDs on their premises.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Meg Farris, met with Nancy Barcia in 2012 when another state law passed that 'allowed' athletic directors to have AEDs.

From then, to now, their position has remained clear: AEDs should be required at all schools and sporting events.

“They save lives," Barcia said.

In fact, Barcia recalled a young man who attended a St. Tammany High School whose life was saved by an AED they donated to the school.

The AEDs cost around $2,000 dollars apiece.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the Chad Barcia Athlete Awareness Foundation, click here.