UMC to offer monkeypox vaccine weekly; City to offer vaccines after Red Dress Run

The center said there are limited doses of the vaccine so that priority will be given to those who meet specific criteria set by the Louisiana Department of Health.

NEW ORLEANS — The University Medical Center will serve as a monkeypox vaccination site in New Orleans each Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice, the center announced Thursday.

The vaccine clinic will be open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UMC Clinic Building, Floor 3, Zone C located at 2000 Canal St. in New Orleans.

The current eligible groups include:

Individuals with known exposure and have been identified through contact tracing as well as

Individuals with likely high-risk exposures within the last 14 days including: Gay, bisexual, same sex partners, or other men who have sex with men AND

Individuals that have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days OR

Individuals that have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days OR

Individuals that have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days

The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart, so you will need a second appointment.

Side effects can include fatigue, muscle pain and swelling and redness near the injection site.

Additional questions can be answered by calling 504-702-4243.

WHAT: Monkeypox vaccine event after red dress run to those who qualify

WHEN: SATURDAY, Aug. 13, 2022 (weather permitting)

TIME: 11:00 am-3 pm or until out of vaccines - first come, first served - no appointments

WHERE: French Market (80 French Market Place, New Orleans, corner of Barracks St.

CURRENT VACCINE ELIGIBILITY IN LOUISIANA

There are three groups of individuals currently eligible for the monkeypox vaccine: